Brobin and Abrahams up the pace at Fareham parkrun

Fareham

Chris Brobin, of Stubbington Green Runners, was first over the line in 17min 16sec on Saturday.

Peter Abrahams, of Fareham Crusaders, is also running well and he powered to second place with a personal best time of 17.33.

Joe Peake, of Bitton Road Runners, was third over the line in 18.13.

Tina Al-Romaithi, of British Military Fitness, was first female (21st overall) with her time of 22.15.

Fareham had 223 people complete the 5k on Saturday with 45 first timers to the excellent event held at Cams Hall Estate.