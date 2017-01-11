Carlo shows his mettle with fantastic Resolution Run

Carlo van Leeuwen completed 35.2 miles in just over five and a half hours at the excellent Resolution Run on Sunday.

His total time was 5hr 37min 31sec for eight laps of the course.

The event was hosted by On The Whistle and the organisers were delighted as 137 runners finished and the atmosphere was great.

On The Whistle’s Kiernan Easton was delighted with the success of the Resolution Run.

He said: ‘We’ve had such fantastic feedback from so many people.

‘It was a really friendly event, everyone encouraged each other.

‘This is what it is all about for us, it was a pleasure to host the Resolution Run.’

Four other runners also completed the ultra marathon distance.

Richard Hill (4.55.56), Emma Brewin (4.58.11), Jamie Beacham (5.22.33) and Kathy Chamberlain (5.44.26) each finished seven laps.

George Garratt led the 37 marathon runners in, with a super speedy time of 3hr 17min 43sec.

With a 13-mile cycle as a warm up it was a very impressive effort from the Portsmouth Joggers athlete who is currently doing his challenge 50 at 50 and this was day 26.

Lee Rhodes was next with a time of 3.25.09.

Three runners completed five laps, with 63 doing half marathon or greater (but not marathon or greater).

Laura Allen did four laps (17.6 miles) in the fastest time with 2.15.03.

For more information about the On The Whistle events see the website Onthewhistle.co.uk

As well as the longer distances, a total of 32 runners did one or two laps of the course on the Hayling Billy line.