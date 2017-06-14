Century celebrations at Havant parkrun

It was a morning of celebrations at Havant parkrun with five runners joining the parkrun 100 club.

Isabel and Colin Gardner both reached the century mark on Saturday.

They celebrated with cake after as everyone gathered for a post-run coffee and chat.

Susie Lowe, of Emsworth Joggers, Paul Millington and Emerson Potter, who runs for Victory, also did their 100th parkruns.

It was event number 263 on Saturday.

The runners turned out in force and all the volunteers ensured everything went smoothly.

Conditions were good for times, with the sunshine making it a little warm in places but the shading around the course was very welcome.

The trail is quite dry for the most part now, although a few puddles had to be negotiated in some key areas of the course after the rain of the previous week.

James Baker retains an impressive record of finishing first on all the 35 occasions he has done Havant parkrun.

He was pleased with his time of 16min 32sec on Saturday, although he was hoping to sneak under 16.30.

Second place went to Simon Gill and third was Paul Mitchinson, fresh from his superb D-Day 10k race the weekend before in Portsmouth.

Victoria Edwards was the first lady on Saturday with a new personal best of 21.09.

Hannah Lowry finished second lady with 21.37.

Third lady Kathryn Palmer set her personal best for Havant with 22.40.

In total 291 people completed the 5k on Saturday.

This event takes place in Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way, PO9 5HB.

Queen Elizabeth

Richie Berogna set a cracking time of 18min 38sec to finish first in the 217th event on Saturday.

Naomi Shaylor was first lady with Melanie Hunt second and Tanya Roberts third.

In total 92 people finished the 5k at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Chichester

First-timer Katie Synge ran a scorching time of 18.39 to finish first female and third overall on Saturday at Oaklands Park.

Chichester had 174 finishers for their 151st event. The 5k run takes place at Oaklands Park every Saturday at 9am.