Super seven for Breen in Brazil

OLIVIA BREEN showed she belonged on the biggest stage of all with a superb seventh-placed finish in tonight’s women’s T38 100m Rio 2016 Paralympics final.

The 20-year-old former City of Portsmouth athlete, who has cerebral palsy, was up against it in her podium pursuit – racing from unfavoured lane two in what proved a stellar field of runners.

And despite passing home favourite Jennifer Santos on her way to a time of 13.41sec, it was to be another Briton, in the form of 4x100m relay team-mate Sophie Hahn, who claimed gold-medal glory (12.62).

Brazilian Veronica Hipolito (12.88) earned silver with another of Breen’s Team GB relay team-mates, Kadeena Cox, grabbing the bronze medal (13.01).

For multi-talented Breen, who was fifth in the same event in London 2012, the long jump final awaits on Sunday night (10.28pm) before she goes for gold next Thursday with 4x100m relay world champions Team GB (11.31pm).