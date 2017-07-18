Tollet wins 5,000m gold at Mencap National Championships

CHRIS TOLLET took the gold medal in the 5,000m at the Mencap National Open Athletic Championships.

The City of Portsmouth athlete has been in superb recent form.

Chris Tollet has been running well at Whiteley parkrun

He regularly does the local parkrun events and has been first finisher at Whiteley.

After a difficult 2016 due to illness he has trained well and shown excellent form as he returns to fitness.

He achieved his gold medal at the Woodside Stadium, Watford, in Hertfordshire.

It was a personal best time as well with 18min 05sec.

Tollet, who has Asperger syndrome, always supports this event held for people with learning disabilities.

His mum Rachel said: ‘Chris has been running fantastically recently, having finished first in the Whiteley parkrun and has been placed in the top six on several occasions.

‘Chris had a difficult year last year suffering from ill health but is getting back to full fitness.’

Future targets include the Great South Run and he will also be representing City of Portsmouth in other races.

With his new personal best in the bank his confidence will be high for more big achievements.

Rachel added: ‘This year he has entered many road races including the Great South Run and has been placed fairly high up on the finishing board.

‘Sadly due to work commitments he is unable to go to coaching sessions at the track so all of his training is done on his own.

‘He continues to improve on his personal bests and looks forward to entering more competitions in the near future.

‘Chris has always been supported by many of the City of Portsmouth team members and would like to say a big thanks in particular to Paul Bleach and Chris Scott.

‘Also thanks to Alex Teuten (former City of Portsmouth athlete) who has always encouraged Chris.’