City’s great team effort rewarded with D-Day 10k success

EMMA JOLLEY led City of Portsmouth ladies to the women’s team prize from the D-Day 10k race.

It was an excellent result for the host club.

Jolley finished second lady with a new personal best time of 37min 43sec as she chased the winner Lesley Locks who posted a time of 36.29.

Katie Carew-Robinson (43.57), Jo Payze (44.38) and Samantha Smith (45.40) all ran well for City of Portsmouth as they finished eighth, ninth and 11th respectively and also took the women’s veteran prize.

Chris Scott, Paul Bleach and John Brimecome combined to earn City first male veteran team as well.

Jolley enjoyed being part of the strong team showing from the Portsmouth club and she feels there is more to come from her over the distance.

She said: ‘It was a personal best for me on Sunday, but only by four seconds.

‘I was a little disappointed because I feel I could, and should, be running a 10k in just under 37 minutes really, especially when I have someone as awesome as Lesley Locks to chase.

‘She is so fabulous and lovely, and I know she was really happy to be back down to sub 37 after a speedy London Marathon.

‘It was good to have some other City of Portsmouth ladies with me in the race because it’s always great being part of a team effort.

‘They all ran great too, and we got first team.’

Race director Peter Newton was happy with the event at Lakeside North Harbour.

He praised Locks and overall race winner James Baker who just edged his club-mate Chris Zablocki into second position.

‘We had lots of personal bests so I think conditions were pretty good,’ said Newton.

‘James Baker is a multiple winner, he just managed to pip Chris Zablocki at the end.

‘Chris has a personal best of around 29.30 so I think he treated it as a training run.

‘Lesley Locks is a very consistent runner, she always does well, while Emma Jolley got a personal best to finish second so that was good.

‘We had around 40 helpers from the club and 309 finishers for the race.’