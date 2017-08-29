Clubs to do battle in Lakeside Road Relays

Have your say

CLUBS are gearing up for the Lakeside Road Relays on Sunday, September 10 at Lakeside North Harbour.

Relays are great fun, promote team spirit and they are open to runners of all abilities.

The event also incorporates the Hampshire Road Relay Championships.

There is a full programme of relays for under-13, under-15, under-17, senior, over-40, over-50, over-60 plus a straight race for under-11s.

The first three teams in each age category will receive medals. Registration is from 9.30am.