Craig Boardman all set for World Junior Championships

world championship mission

Craig Boardman is heading to Switzerland on Sunday for the inaugural IPC World Junior Para Athletics Championships.

The City of Portsmouth wheelchair racer has been selected for Team GB to compete in the under-20 T34 100m, 200m and 400m.

He has been training hard ahead of the event at the Mountbatten Centre with his coach Paul Smith.

Also racing will be Eden Rainbow-Cooper, from Waterlooville, of the Weir Archer Academy.

She will line-up in the under-18 T54 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

The aim of the new event, which will take place for the first time between August 3 to August 6 at Sport Arena, Nottwil, is to provide the first step in the development pathway for young international class athletes towards regional and World Championships, as well as the Paralympic Games.

The Championships cater for two age groups – youth athletes aged between 14 and 17 and junior athletes aged between 18 and 19.