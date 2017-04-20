Easter fun for Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Several runners ensured there was an Easter theme for Lee-on-the-Solent event number 96 with fancy dress fun.

Tony Ryan completed the 5k dressed as Bugs Bunny, while several others were sporting Easter bunny ears.

The briefing for new runners ahead of the event. Picture: Neil Marshall

Rob Greenwood was first over the line as he had a close effort with his club-mate Chris Brobin who was second.

The Stubbington Green Runners duo were both pushing each other with a good pace set along the promenade in difficult weather conditions.

Greenwood led the way with his time personal best time of 17min 19sec and Brobin crossed the line in 17.20.

They are closely matched on personal best times as well with Greenwood’s best of 16.46 one second quicker than his club-mate.

Trevor Hillier was third over the line with a time of 17.55.

First lady Jennifer Dunleavy recorded a time of 21.28 and she was 35th overall.

Hazel Proudlock was next in 21.44 and both were first timers to the Lee parkrun course.

Amy Keenan was third as she recorded a personal best time of 22.03.

Cheryl Dodd, of Gosport Road Runners, was among those celebrating a new personal best on Saturday, along with her club-mate Michelle Francis-Dent, Michaela Hill and Stephanie Fuller.

On Saturday 439 people ran, jogged and walked the course, with 77 first timers and 52 recorded new personal bests.

Representatives of 18 different clubs took part.

All parkruns rely on volunteers and the events take place every Saturday at 9am.

See the website parkrun.org.uk/leeonthesolent/ for more details.

Fareham parkrun

On Saturday 231 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom 39 were first timers and 51 recorded new personal bests.

Rob Arkell, who runs for Stubbington Green Runners, was first to finish with a time of 17.30 and Peter Campbell was second in 17.43.

Tina Al-Romaithi has now finished first lady eight times at Fareham parkrun as she recorded a time of 23.54 on Saturday.

Rachel Shambrook was second in 24.04 with Sarah Cessford, of Fareham Crusaders, third in 25.09.

Whiteley parkrun

Sam Costley set a new course record with his time of 16min 25sec on Saturday in event number three.

Andy Griggs finished second with a time of 17.06 and David Blackman was third in 17.35 with Chichester’s Charlie Benson fourth in 18.18.

Karen Rushton finished first lady with a time of 20.31 and Hannah Molyneaux was second in 23.31 with Sara Rhimes third in 24.03.

A total of 196 people completed the 5k on Saturday.