Elkins on course as she breaks record at Lee

The latest parkrun reports...

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Jen Elkins set a new female course record on a memorable day with 82 new personal bests.

It’s been a great summer of running for Elkins.

She has been setting good times in the Absolute Running Bayside 5k Series.

And now she has posted a new top time for the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with her 18min 03sec clocking.

She finished third overall and has completed 12 runs there now.

Darren Langridge crossed the line first with a personal best of 17.56 and Trevor Hillier finished second with a PB of 18.00.

Fareham Crusaders runner Kirsty Edwards also set a new personal best as her time of 22.17 saw her finish third lady.

Lee-on-the-Solent had 364 runners on Saturday.

It was their I am Team GB event as part of the nation’s biggest ever sports day and they welcomed 43 first timers.

Fareham parkrun

Susie MacGregor moved closer to the female course record with a time of 19.27 on Saturday.

It was a new personal best for the athlete who runs for Stubbington Green and she is now seven seconds short of Jennifer McLachlan’s 19.20 time.

City of Portsmouth runner Jacob O’Hara finished first with a time of 17.36 on his Fareham parkrun debut.

Victory’s Paul Mitchinson finished second (18.00).

Fareham Crusaders had three runners in the top seven with Peter Abrahams third, Jonathan Isherwood fifth and Mike Gilmour seventh.

Southsea parkrun

The 151st Southsea event was a cracker as 55 runners set personal bests and 307 completed the promenade 5k.

Carl Fiford clocked a PB of 16.38 to finish first, just ahead of Toby Brimecome who also beat his PB with 16.43.

Emma Jolley finished first lady and Marietta Keane was second with a new personal best time of 21.21.

All parkruns are free events. To volunteer or register to run see parkrun.org.uk/southsea/

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

Andy Wheeler, of Portsmouth Triathletes, finished first in the 18th event at Lakeside North Harbour.

He was just 15 seconds short of his personal best in 18.16.

George Long was next to finish and he was a first timer at the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun (18.58).

Victory’s Jackie Lloyd finished first lady in 20.51 as 163 runners took part.