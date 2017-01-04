Elkins sets course record at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Jen Elkins recorded an impressive time of 17.46 to break the female course record at Lee parkrun on New Year’s Day.

The Southampton athlete managed to do Lee-on-the-Solent and Southsea parkruns on Sunday due to the different start times, finishing first lady on both seafront promenade courses.

It was nearly two new records as well, with Elkins just missing the Southsea mark by seven seconds with her time of 18.23.

Sam Costley finished first at Lee on New Year’s Day with a time of 16.11.

Another bumper turnout at Lee saw 401 people complete the 5k on New Year’s Eve.

Rob Greenwood finished first in 17.05 with Nikki Moxham first lady in 19.03.

The 5k event takes place every Saturday at Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9LB (9am).

For more information about Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun and for details about how to get involved with volunteering or running the event see the website parkrun.org.uk/leeonthesolent/