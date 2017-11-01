Emma closing in on a superb Southsea parkrun century

Have your say

The impressive progress continues for Emma Jolley who finished first for the 95th time at Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

That came after her superb Great South Run personal best when she finished with a superb personal best time of 1hr 00min 51sec.

The City of Portsmouth and Baffins Fitclub athlete has completed 151 parkruns and her fastest time at Southsea is 18.38.

Conditions were not perfect for Southsea parkrun number 214.

But it was good to see it was much calmer than the previous Saturday when the Great South Run events had to called off.

As usual runners converged on the seafront and gathered at the start located by Speakers’ Corner next to Rocksbys Restaurant.

Run director Grant Day did the safety briefing and welcomed all the newcomers and tourists to the parkrun.

Then it was time for the run to start.

As usual it was a fast start as the excitement takes hold and everyone gets moving.

The parkrun volunteers were in place along the seafront and at the turn point providing plenty of cheer and encouragement.

Southsea parkrun offers great views across the Solent and also provides a chance for people to support each other on the way along the out-and-back course.

It means lots of smiles and high fives.

On Saturday Paul Mitchinson led the way as he finished first in 17.07.

Second was Joel Burchett in a good new personal best of 17.08 and third was Danny White in 17.24.

Christine McCullough finished second lady with her time of 21.58 and third was Natalie Thompson, of Portsmouth Joggers, who finished in 22.15.

In total 361 people completed the parkrun on Saturday.

Ian Gregory, of Portsmouth Joggers, set a new parkrun personal best as he finished in 23.05 and the sub-23 time is certainly on the cards now.

Lou Cummings also had an excellent run on Saturday as her good training paid off with a new Southsea parkrun PB of 23.47.

Peter Oxley completed his 100th parkrun, while Helen Punnett, Helen Whiting and Sara Townley all did their 50th parkruns.

Baffins Fitclub are always well represented at Southsea parkrun.

Paul Norris and Carol Carberry both got personal bests.

Baffins Fitclub are always well represented at Southsea parkrun.

Paul Norris and Carol Carberry both got personal bests.