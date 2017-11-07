Fareham parkrun puddles perfect for fun times

Have your say

It was Fareham parkrun event number 85 for at Cams Hall Estate and 195 people completed the 5k.

Although rain was threatening throughout conditions were quite good, just a little damp.

The course was in great shape with a few nice puddles to add to the fun along the route by the golf course and the Fareham creek.

Charlie Benson set a fast pace at the front and he completed the course in 18min 34sec.

Quite a few quick runners were out and 15 people finished in times under 20 minutes.

David Mallard was second, while Jennifer McLachlan, who represents Poole AC, was the first lady to finish as she ran good time of 19.15. Her personal best at Fareham is 18.57.

As always at Fareham parkrun you get a good turnout from Fareham Crusaders.

Scott Jenkins got a fast new personal best of 19.24.

Paula Williams recorded an excellent all-time parkrun personal best for her with 21.23.

The Run Verity group had a good showing again with both Alison Hunt and Martin Crooks setting new personal bests.

Isabel Gardner, of Portsmouth Joggers, also got a new course personal best and enjoyed her run.

Science staff from Springfield School came to support a colleague and did the parkrun wearing white coats, having lots of fun.

It was their first parkrun and they sent their thanks for the support.

Lesley Holland said: ‘Thanks to all the wonderful volunteers at Fareham parkrun for being so encouraging and supportive to we white coats.

‘A lovely start to the weekend despite the drizzle.

‘Thanks also to Cams Mill – what a brilliant start and finish. And fantastic organisation – well done to the run director and team.’

Fareham parkrun regular Margaret McGilp has now completed 243 parkruns after enjoying another superb morning 5k.