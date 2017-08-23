Fast progress at Lakeside parkrun

Have your say

It was a good morning for new personal bests at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Alex Hurrell led the way on Saturday with a good time of 18.51 as 238 people completed the 5k.

University of Portsmouth had the first two places with Ryan Whatling second (19.25).

Will Taylor ran a good time of 19.34 as Portsmouth Joggers had a big turnout with David Eneas, Jonny Langley, Simon Langley, Steve Wooldridge, Rikki Parsons, Ian Gregory and Adam Swatton all setting their quickest Lakeside times.

Julie Humphries finished second lady in 20.21 with Karen Andrews first (20.13).

Meanwhile at Southsea parkrun, University of Exeter athlete Oliver Teenan got a new personal best of 16min 58sec on Saturday as he finished in first position.

Southsea had 342 people complete the 5k parkrun along the promenade.

Jonathan Rachwal and Phil Rachwal both completed their 100th parkruns on Saturday.

John Dalgleish and Gareth Fiford, of Portsmouth Joggers, did their 50th parkruns.

Talented Southampton youngster Ben Brown, who is in the junior 11-14 category, finished second in 17.21.

Lots of good new personal best times were recorded.

Baffins Fitclub runner Steven Parker finished in 19.26 and Lawrence Craddock, of Portsmouth Joggers, continued his superb progress with a time of 19.48.

Emma Williams, who runs for City of Portsmouth, completed her 110th parkrun and finished first lady (20.21).

Hannah Petho was second lady in a time of 21.03, with Victory’s Michelle Cartwright third (21.07).

Nikki Sharpe and Kirsty Davidson, who both represent Baffins Fitclub, got personal best times and so did Samantha Burton, of Portsmouth Triathletes and Lysanne Broomfield, of Vegan Runners.