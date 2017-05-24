Fast times to beat in race two of Lakeside 5k Series

MAHAMED MAHAMED and Jen Elkins set the benchmark as the Lakeside 5k Series returns for race two tonight.

The opening event in April was superb with a very close finish at the front and lots of fast times.

It should be more of the same tonight at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Rd, PO6 3EN, with the race starting at 7.15pm.

Great Britain international runner Mahamed, of Southampton, kicked for the finish to win in 15min 24sec, just one second ahead of City of Portsmouth’s talented under-17 Lachlan Wellington, the 2016 series winner.

Since then Mahamed was crowned Hampshire champion over 5,000m with a time of 14.57 on the track and Wellington became the under-17 1,500m county champion.

Mahamed’s brothers Abdi and Zak finished third and fourth respectively, with City’s Jacob O’Hara fifth in 15.40.

In the women’s race, Elkins, of Southampton, had a comfortable victory in 17.05 over Kelley Haniver, of Stubbington Green, and Hannah Howard of Eastleigh.

City of Portsmouth’s Nicole Ainsworth, the leading under-15 girl, was fourth.

Southampton’s Sarah Kingston took fifth place and City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley was sixth.

Meanwhile, for runners who have not yet entered the D-Day 10k on Sunday, June 4 and wish to do so, there will be an entry facility at the Lakeside 5k tonight.

The D-Day 10k race is pre-entry only.

This event is also hosted at Lakeside North Harbour, starting at 10am.

All finishers will receive a medal.

Prizes will be given in age groups from junior to over 80.

For more information about how to enter the race online see the City of Portsmouth website portsmouthathletic.co.uk