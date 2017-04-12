First-class anniversary event for Fareham parkrun

It was a wonderful morning for the first anniversary celebrations at Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

A great number of volunteers helped 235 people to complete the fantastic scenic 5k course at Cams Hall Estate.

Fareham parkrun anniversary edition. Picture: Neil Marshall

It’s been a brilliant year for the event with lots of people getting active, meeting new friends and signing up to take part and to volunteer.

On Saturday Fareham welcomed 38 first timers and their brilliant volunteer pacers helped 96 people achieve new personal bests.

As well as thanking the volunteers, the core Fareham team are also very grateful to Cams Mill pub for their support from day one.

It was a perfect occasion with a wonderful cake from Terri Booker and also great views of a steam train passing along the railway.

Ahmed-Ramadan Sadek, of Lordshill Runners, completed his 50th parkrun and Nathan Finaly joined the club for 10 parkruns as a junior.

Mark Walton finished first with a new personal best time of 18.24 and David Mallard was second.

Aaron Sutton and Samuel Brooks, who finished fifth and sixth, both got new personal bests as did Tim Armstrong and Duane Kelly in eighth and ninth.

First lady Michele Ness was another runner to beat her personal best as she completed the course in 21.32.

Rachel Walklate was second and Sara Rhimes finished third.

Junior runner Freddie Marshman had an excellent morning as he finished in 23.58 on his first trip to Fareham parkrun.

Sally Martyr enjoyed her run around the lovely course and smashed her personal best as well.

She said: ‘Thank you to the 32-minute pacer, he really helped to keep me going.

‘Managed a new personal best time of 32.37, beating my previous best time of 34.10. Really pleased.’

The event takes place at Cams Hall Estate, Cams Hill, every Saturday at 9am.