Gale’s show of force at Havant parkrun

It was a great sunny morning for Havant parkrun event number 256.

Kev Gale finished first with a time of 19min 19sec.

Havant parkrun. Picture: Keith Woodland

A total of 260 people finished the 5k in the glorious weather at Staunton Country Park.

All parkruns rely on volunteers and it was a super team again at Havant who made the event possible.

Congratulations to Becki Ralf and Dan Starkey who joined the 50 club.

Leni and Madeline celebrated their 10th birthdays with a nice run in the sunshine.

Paul Saunders, who finished fifth, set a new personal best of 19.49.

Andrea Kerage finished first lady with a time of 22.07.

It was a personal best around the nice trail course.

Joanne Stanford finished second lady and Zoe Gill crossed the line third.

Peter Daly, of Portsmouth Joggers, continued his good recent form with a personal best for the course.

Victory’s John Marenghi and Denmead’s Sara Saunders also beat their top times.

Havant parkrun takes place every Saturday in Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way, Havant, PO9 5HB.

For more details see the website parkrun.org.uk/havant/

Queen Elizabeth

James Baker finished first on Saturday at QE parkrun with a time of 16.40.

It was only the fifth sub 17-minute run at QE and the Chichester athlete was just seven seconds outside his own personal best for the course.

City of Portsmouth youngster Jaccob O’Hara finished second, with Fred Merchant completing the run in third place.

Sian Hawkes finished first lady with an excellent time of 21.11, a very strong run and it was the first time she has visited the parkrun.

Adam O’Hara finished fourth and set a good new personal best of 19.13.

It was event number 210 at QE and 128 people completed the course, including 22 first timers, 24 new personal bests and 14 volunteers.

The event takes place in Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean.

It is on every Saturday morning at 9am and provides a great start to the weekend.

There is always a lovely, friendly, fun atmosphere.

Everyone who takes part in the 5k is always supported and cheered through to the finish.

It is a great course with some lovely views and a nice mix of uphill and downhill.

QE are looking for volunteers for the upcoming events.

For more information about how to volunteer or register for parkrun see the website parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/