Golden family occasion at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

It was a golden family occasion as Richard and Therese Easton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by completing their first parkruns together on Saturday.

They were joined by a great turnout from their family for what proved to be a fantastic celebration at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Kiernan Easton, who has been doing his parkruns for five years, was delighted to be able to share the golden wedding with his parents and so many of his family as well.

They all received a great welcome from the parkrun community at Lakeside and it made for a very enjoyable morning.

Kiernan said: ‘It was the first time really, as a family, we have been able to do the same activity at the same time together.

‘We were able to bring the family together and I was quite honoured they came to parkrun. My mum is 66 and my dad is 69.

‘My dad, Richard, was a fit man when he was younger, he ran and played squash but life and age started taking its toll.

‘He ended up having knee surgery, surgery on his back, and then a few years ago had treatment for prostate cancer.

‘Therese, played hockey as a teenager, then squash, badminton and tennis.

‘They are both active, regularly cycling and walking.

‘Rob Hall, the event director, gave the announcements and there was a big cheer for my mum and dad. That helped them feel welcome and we had t-shirts on that went down well.

‘This was my brother Darryl’s first parkrun – he has done two Ironman triathlons and he went around the course with his partner Vicky, who was doing her eighth parkrun.

‘She said it was the first time she has really enjoyed a parkrun.

‘My nephews Rupert and George also did their first parkruns and Rupert was the first Easton to finish on Saturday.

‘Also, my father in law, Mike, got a huge personal best and he ran with my daughter, Sophie, who sped off at the end like she always does.

‘My wife Clare and my daughter Grace did the parkrun together and they finished with my mum.

‘It was so nice to have three generations of the family doing something together.

‘They all enjoyed it and I would like to see them again at a parkrun.

‘Thank you to Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun for hosting this special occasion.’

It was a morning of celebrations with Adam Barlow and first lady Samantha Blackledge, who both run for Portsmouth Joggers, completing their 100th and 50th parkruns respectively.

Aimee Watts joined the 25 volunteer club, while Julian Manning finished first as 268 people completed the 5k.