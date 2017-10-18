Search

Great South Run 2017: Everything you need to know

Picture: Malcolm Wells
Picture: Malcolm Wells
These runners will be taking on the Great South Run with Ben Male for his son Leo

Southsea dad to take on Great South Run to raise awareness of son’s condition

Promoted by Simplyhealth Great South Run

There are just four days to go until this year’s Great South Run.

Here’s all the information you need about start times, the course, getting into the city and more.