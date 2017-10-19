Great South Run: Here’s your guide to the big event

Have your say

What time does it start?

CAR parking on Southsea Common will open at 7am, with the baggage room available from 7.30am.

Runners can start lining up in the assembly area from 9am, although the first start time is not until 10.15am.

The elite women will be the first to get going, followed 20 minutes after by the elite men and fast-paced runners – those wearing an orange race number.

Runners with white numbers will start at 10.48am with those with green setting off at 11.05am.

Warm-ups for each group will begin about 10 to 15 minutes before their start times.

The elite runners should start crossing the finish from about 11.20am.

Best watching spots

THOUSANDS of spectators are expected to turn out to support the runners as they make their way through the city.

Those on the start line will be able to make the most of fantastic views over the Solent towards the Isle of Wight, as well as the naval memorial on the seafront.

The first part of the run takes runners through Old Portsmouth, before entering the Historic Dockyard.

As runners pass through the sixth-mile mark they will get their first glimpse of South Parade Pier as they head towards Eastney.

Then once they reach the seafront they will turn back west for the final two miles.

And judging by the high winds forecast on Sunday, they might need your support even more than usual.

Go to the race website for the course map.

Who’s going to win?

LAST year’s winner Chris Thompson will be back to defend his title.

The former European 10,000m silver medallist has a personal best of 47:23 for the 10-mile distance.

His competition this time round includes fellow Brit Matt Sharp who came third last year, and Ben Connor who was this year’s English National cross country champion.

The field also includes Andrew Davies and Ireland’s Mick Clohisey, who both competed in August’s World Championships marathon.

Among the leading women are Gemma Steel, who came sixth last year, and Charlotte Purdue who finished 13th in the World Championships marathon and has a personal best of 53:45 over 10 miles.

Katrina Wootton, 32, was third in this year’s Great Manchester Run and also came fourth in the Great Birmingham 10K.

Road Closures

Prohibition of waiting and loading

n From 6am on Monday October 16 to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Clarence Esplanade (from Castle Field entrance to junction with Brian Kidd Way)

n From 7am on Wednesday October 18 to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Duisburg Way (three spaces to facilitate the installation of a temporary kerb drop for car park egress)

n From 8am on Saturday October 21 to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Western Parade northbound (15 spaces south of Southsea Terrace on the northbound carriageway)

n From 5am to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Pier Road (northbound from its junction with Duisburg Way to Southsea Terrace)

Victoria Avenue (in its entirety)

Pembroke Road (in its entirety)

High Street - Old Portsmouth (six spaces spanning 30 metres on southbound carriageway outside The George Court)

Ordnance Row (west side)/The Hard (in its entirety)

Cross Street/Bonfire Corner (all bays from Malborough Gate to the junction of Queen Street)

Duisburg Way (in its entirety)

Clarence Parade (north side) (all bays between Queens Hotel entrance and Auckland Road West, and three spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions)

Clarence Parade (south side) (one bay west and 16 spaces east of Serpentine Road, and four spaces opposite 7-9 Clarence Parade)

South Parade (all bays from the junction of Eastern Villas Road and The Dell to Clarendon Road)

St Helen’s Parade (from the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road)

Eastern Parade (eastbound from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road)

Henderson Road (from the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade)

Eastney Esplanade/Southsea Esplanade (all bays from Henderson Road to last P&D meter opposite Canoe Lake)

Prohibition of driving, loading and waiting

n From 8am on Friday October 20 to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Clarence Esplanade (between South Parade and Avenue de Caen)

Victoria Avenue Spur

Jack Cockerill Way

n From 6am on Saturday October 21 to 4pm on Sunday October 22

Clarence Esplanade (between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road)

The Dell

Pier Road* (south of junction with Duisburg Way)

Avenue de Caen

* Pier Road only - prohibition of driving from approximately 11am on Saturday October 21 to approximately 12.30pm on Sunday October 22.

n From 9am to 1pm on Saturday October 21

Western Parade (between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace)

n From 10.20am to 11am on Saturday October 21

Long Curtain Road

Bus turning point/Clarence Esplanade

n From 9.45am to between 12.10pm and 4pm on Sunday October 22

Pier Road (from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout)

Gordon Road

Victoria Avenue

Victoria Avenue Spur

Pembroke Road

High Street - Old Portsmouth (between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road)

Museum Road

Cambridge Road

Burnaby Road (between Cambridge Road and Park Road)

Park Road

St Georges Road

Ordnance Row

The Hard

Bonfire Corner

Cross Street

Queen Street

Alfred Road

Anglesea Road

Market Way (between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout)

King Richard I Road

Winston Churchill Avenue

Isambard Brunel Road (between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue)

Lord Montgomery Way

Hampshire Terrace

Landport Terrace

Kings Terrace

Jubilee Terrace

Bellevue Terrace

Southsea Terrace

Kings Road (between Great Southsea Street and Landport Terrace)

Western Parade

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade

Serpentine Road - Southsea Common

South Parade

Lennox Road South (between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade)

Burgoyne Road (between Clarence Road and South Parade)

St Helen’s Parade

Eastern Parade

St George’s Road

Cromwell Road

Diversion route

n HGV and local diversions will be signposted and marshalled on all roads approaching the route.

n Road closures will be lifted along the route when it is safe to do so.