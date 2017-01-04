Great weekend double for Havant parkrun

Jacob O’Hara and Julian Manning led the way at Havant parkrun on New Year’s Day.

City of Portsmouth’s O’Hara will be in Hampshire Cross-Country Championship action this Saturday.

The New Year's Eve Havant parkrun. Pictured, left to right, Mandy Myers, Cath Drinkwater, and Shazza Thomas from Hayling Island. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (162729-3)

So the parkrun double at Havant and then Queen Elizabeth parkrun in tough, wet, muddy conditions was ideal preparation for him.

He finished the Havant parkrun in first place with a time of 17min 07sec for the testing 5k course at Staunton Country Park.

Experienced Denmead Striders athlete Manning crossed the line second in 17.18.

Liz Steward, of Denmead Striders, ran well in the slippery conditions with a time of 21.56, only five seconds outside her personal best.

A total of 252 people completed the first event of 2017.

Congratulations to Tracy Long for joining the 50 club on Sunday, and to Jane Strickland who completed her 100th run.

The New Year’s Eve run on Saturday attracted 272 runners, with William Broom first in 17.20 and Hannah Lowry first lady in 22.29.

Havant welcomed 39 first-timers to the event, with 12 running their first ever parkrun.

Junior Thomas Beasley joined the 10 club, while another junior Saskia Fawcett joined the 50 club.

Michael Bruce, Roger Eglin and John Langley all joined the 100 club.