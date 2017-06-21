Havant parkrun Hawaii event is scorching success

The fifth anniversary Havant parkrun event was a big success with lots of people enjoying the Hawaii Five-0 theme.

It was perfect weather with warm sunshine and all the volunteers helped to ensure everyone had a great morning.

The 5k was completed by 267 people and Alex Newton finished in first place with a new personal best time of 19min 07sec.

Tom Hoskinson finished second and third place went to Mark Bicknell.

Christine Riddington finished first lady with a time of 21.58 and Kathryn Palmer was second in 22.01.

Zoe Gill was third as she finished the event at Staunton Country Park in 23.19.

Paul Jeffrey set a new personal best time for the course of 23.22 after all his epic ultra running including the Endure24 event near Reading.

Jane Collins and James Chambers were among the other runners to set new personal best times.

Barry Pymont completed his 100th parkrun.

For more details about the parkrun see parkrun.org.uk/havant/

Queen Elizabeth

James Teuten finished first on Saturday with a time of 18.47.

Chichester’s Charlie Benson was in second place in 21.07 with Denmead’s Paul Saunders third as he completed the 5k course in a new personal best of 21.28.

Liz Killip finished first lady as she completed the event in 21.55, with Bronwyn Mayo second in 22.12 and third was Jennifer Arthur (25.41).

Tanya Roberts, who runs for Liss, got a new personal best and so did Ian Gregory, of Portsmouth Joggers.

In total 113 people completed the event at Gravel Hill, Horndean.

Debbie Cox, of Portsmouth Triathletes, did her 50th parkrun and Nicholas Minter also reached his half century.

The event was made possible by 16 volunteers.

Also well done to Summer Black and Josh Becvar who both completed their bronze level Duke of Edinburgh volunteering section on Saturday morning.

Chichester

Luke Emmett finished in first place at the Oaklands Park event with a time of 18.59.

There was a new personal best of 19.00 for Michael Neville who crossed the line in second position.

Fast junior Olivia Toms completed the 5k in a personal best time of 19.54.

She is in the age 11-to-14 category and was first female finisher.

Sarah Loy was second and Megan Goring finished in third place.

Marcia Knight completed her 50th parkrun on Saturday.

All parkruns are free to enter and they each take place every Saturday morning at 9am.