Havant parkrun: Newton continues his strong run

On Saturday 258 people ran, jogged and walked the course at Havant parkrun.

The number included 49 first timers and 50 people recorded new personal bests.

Havant parkrun on Saturday. Picture: Keith Woodland

Representatives of 22 different clubs took part.

Shaun Newton, of City of Portsmouth, was first to finish in 18min 43sec – three seconds faster than when he also finished first earlier this month.

Robert Weekes, who also runs for City, was second in 19.10.

Denmead Striders runner Kev Gale finished in third place in 19.11.

His club-mate Liz Steward led the way for the ladies with her personal best for Havant of 21.24.

She has made 20 appearances at Havant and finished first lady on eight occasions there.

Hannah Lowry was second with her time of 21.27.

City of Portsmouth’s junior 15-to-17 age category runner Katie Simister was third lady in 21.56.

Jeremy Sanders completed his 100th parkrun on Saturday, while both Glen Willie and Claire Joyce achieved their 50th parkruns.

David Fleet, of Fareham Crusaders, ran a personal best, and Barbara Hathaway, Rob Fleming, Paul Sahota, William Gill, Dan Starkey, Kate Whorton and Gabriella Luck all got new personal best times as well.

Havant parkrun started on June 16, 2012. Since then 6,358 participants have completed 51,644 parkruns covering a total distance of 258,220k.

The event takes place every Saturday at Staunton Country Park (9am).

At Queen Elizabeth parkrun on Saturday, 122 people ran, jogged and walked the course, with 42 first timers and 17 recorded new personal bests.

Representatives of 28 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 12 volunteers.

James Baker, of Chichester Runners, was first over the line in 16 min 26sec. He has finished first on all nine occasions he has run at QE.

Victory’s Paul Mitchinson was second in 18.52. He as been first to finish on three previous occasions.

James Fanning, of Lordshill Road Runners, was third in 19.37.

Tamara Lake, of Midhurst Milers, was first female finisher with 23.37 for her first appearance at QE.

Kirsty Bailey, of Denmead Striders, was second in 24.14 and third was Hattie Sherwood in 24.15.

Oscar Barbour finished first at Chichester parkrun on Saturday in 17.36 with Ben Morton setting a new personal best of 17.39 in second position.

England international Rebecca Moore took third place overall with 17.40 and Tom Pritchard, who finished fourth, got a PB of 18.15.

Sheila Lammas finished second female in 21.28 as 219 people completed the 161st 5k event held at Oaklands Park.