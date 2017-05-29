Havant parkrun picture slideshow

The reports of the parkrun action from the week of Saturday, May 20.

Havant had 261 people complete the 5k event.

Havant parkrun takes place every Saturday at Staunton Country Park

It was an excellent morning run for Hannah Lowry and Victoria Edwards, who finished first and second lady respectively.

They both set new personal best times.

Lowry completed her 88th parkrun with a time of 21min 16sec and Edwards was next to finish as she ran 21.17 for only her third parkrun.

Kev Gale finished first overall and he was just four seconds outside his personal best for the course.

Mark Bicknell finished second and Jerard Chilton was third.

Harriet Burr continued her excellent run of good form as she set a new personal best of 22.06.

Daniel Hoskinson, Amelia Bond, Jenny Parks, Dawn Aytoun, Grant Day and Jane Stewart were among the 49 runners to get personal bests for the Havant course on Saturday.

The event was made possible by 20 volunteers.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary on Saturday, June 17, Havant will be holding a pacing event.

And, to add to the fun, they will also have a fancy dress theme of Hawaii Five-0.

They are hoping for some themed cakes to share after as well.