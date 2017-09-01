How would your time compare to the winners?

Want to know how your expected Simplyhealth Great South Run time compares to those run by the top athletes down the years?

Here’s a list of winners going back to the first Great South Run in 1990 - and it includes some pretty illustrious Olympic names from Mo Farah, Paula Radcliffe and David Weir to Jo Pavey, Sonia O’Sullivan and Liz McColgan

Paula Radcliffe at HMS Victory

To enter and follow in their footsteps, go to Great South Run

WINNERS - MEN

Chris Thompson Great Britain 2016 00:47:23

Moses Kipsiro Uganda 2015 00:46:00

David Weir

James Rungaru Kenya 2014 00:46:31

Emmanuel Bett Kenya 2013 00:48:03

Stephen Mokoka South Africa 2012 00:46:40

Leonard Komon Kenya 2011 00:46:18

Joseph Ebuya Kenya 2010 00:45:16

Mo Farah Great Britain 2009 00:46:25

Bernard Kipyego Kenya 2008 00:46:43

Luke Kibet Kenya 2007 00:47:31

Simon Arusei Kenya 2006 00:47:17

John Yuda Tanzania 2005 00:46:45

Hendrick Ramaala South Africa 2004 00:47:14

John Yuda Tanzania 2003 00:46:35

Simon Kisamili Kenya 2002 00:47:27

Khaled Skah Morocco 2001 00:46:17

Gert Thys South Africa 2000 00:48:26

Simon Kashmir Kenya 1999 00:47:42

Stephane Franke Germany 1998 00:47:40

Christopher Kelong Kenya 1997 00:46:53

Gary Staines Great Britain 1996 00:46:57

Benson Masya Kenya 1995 00:45:56

Gary Staines Great Britain 1994 00:47:00

Gary Staines Great Britain 1993 00:46:11

Boay Akonay Tanzania 1992 00:47:04

Thomas Naali Tanzania 1991 00:47:11

Marti ten Kate Netherlands 1990 00:47:52

WINNERS - WHEELCHAIR MEN

Aaron Phipps Great Britain 2010 00:45:46

Tushar Patel Great Britain 2007 00:42:52

Brian Alldis Great Britain 2006 00:41:11

David Weir Great Britain 2005 00:35:15

Kenny Herriot Scotland 2004 00:38:23

WINNERS - WOMEN

Tirunesh Dibaba Ethiopia 2016 00:51:49

Vivian Cheruiyot Kenya 2015 00:51:17

Belaynesh Oljira Ethiopia 2014 00:52:40

Florence Kiplagat Kenya 2013 00:53:53

Jo Pavey Great Britain 2012 00:53:01

Asselefech Mergia Ethiopia 2011 00:52:55

Grace Momyani Kenya 2010 00:52:03

Ines Monteiro Portugal 2009 00:52:32

Paula Radcliffe Great Britain 2008 00:51:11

Rose Cheruiyot Kenya 2007 00:53:44

Jo Pavey Great Britain 2006 00:52:46

Derartu Tulu Ethiopia 2005 00:51:27

Benita Johnson Australia 2004 00:52:32

Sonia O’Sullivan Ireland 2003 00:53:26

Sonia O’Sullivan Ireland 2002 00:51:00

Restituta Joseph Tanzania 2001 00:52:36

Restituta Joseph Tanzania 2000 00:55:10

Esther Kiplagat Kenya 1999 00:54:42

Marian Sutton Great Britain 1998 00:54:17

Liz McColgan Scotland 1997 00:52:00

Derartu Tulu Ethiopia 1996 00:52:39

Liz McColgan Scotland 1995 00:53:12

Gitte Karlshoj Denmark 1994 00:54:49

Liulia Negura Romania 1993 00:53:19

Liulia Negura Romania 1992 00:53:19

Olga Bondarenko Russia 1991 00:53:16

Alison Gooderham Great Britain 1990 00:56:09

WINNERS - WHEELCHAIR WOMEN

Kaye Rowe Great Britain 2010 1:38:35

Anne Wafula-Strike Great Britain 2007 00:59:05

Paula Craig Great Britain 2006 00:53:25