WITH the city’s ties to the armed forces, it was inevitable that people would run in droves to support our brave heroes.

Grant Sabin from the Isle of Wight took on the 10-mile race to raise money for The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The 34-year-old said: ‘The RNRMC means an awful lot to me, to tell the truth.

‘The charity does an incredible job of supporting both current and former service personnel – so to the armed forces it is a really important charity.

‘I’ve followed the charity’s work through my time with the navy – there was a case recently where a guy had a terminally ill son and they raised money for a Disneyland trip.

‘I have managed to raise just over £400 for the charity and the crew from HMS Diamond raised £200 for me on their own, so I owe them an enormous thank you.’

Grant managed to complete the course in just over one hour and 10 minutes.

He said: ‘With the storm hitting on Saturday a lot of people were concerned about the weather conditions.

‘There was some strong winds along a couple of the lengths, which was quite hard work.

‘Luckily it also died out at some points and at other times it was pushing you along, so it was a decently paced course.’