Karrie pleased to return in style with repeat success

AFTER four years away from racing Karrie Blake crowned her return with an excellent Gosport Golden Mile victory.

Her time of 5min 02sec saw her secure the race win on Sunday.

It was an impressive performance and a perfect way to return given this was the last event she did in 2013 before stopping running.

She won then as well in a course record time of 4.58 so to return after a long time away from running and be so close to that mark was very impressive.

‘I was pleased with my time because I gave up running for about four years,’ she said.

‘This is my first race and this was my last race four years ago so I thought I would come back and do it again.

‘I was only a few seconds away from the time I did last time and it was a course record so I’m pretty pleased.

‘I thought the conditions were ideal, although it was a bit hot but you had the breeze behind you so it was quite good.

‘I’ve only been back running since February and I run on my own.

‘I just missed running and I’m hoping to race more now, I’d like to get back on the track again.’

Victoria Gill finished second in the mile with 5.03.9 as she pushed Blake all the way to the line in an exciting battle.

Alex Teuten finished first overall in a record time of 4.09.4.

Meanwhile, James Baker won the Gosport Golden 5k with a time of 16.40.

Gill did the double as she added to her second place by winning the 5k in 19.04.

City of Portsmouth’s Josh Goldfinch won the Gosport Junior Golden Mile in 4.59.9 with Andrew Gamble, of Brune Park School, second in 5.30.7 and Kieran Slade third (5.42.20).

The first female finisher was Lily Powell, of Alverstoke Junior School, in 6.41.

Lizzie Williams won the Gosport Golden 800m Wheelchair Race in 2.17.