Lachlan sets superb new Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun record

A new course record of 15min 43sec was set by talented athlete Lachlan Wellington at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

The City of Portsmouth star has been in a block of hard training ahead of the big winter races this season and has won the first round of the British Cross Challenge in Cardiff.

City coach Vince Stamp took his training group to the parkrun for a time trial.

Lachlan led the way with another junior runner Ellie Farrow finishing first female.

She became the third fastest female to run the course at Lakeside with her time of 19.04 and was in third place overall.

There were 27 first timers on Saturday and 32 new personal bests.

For more details about how to take part see parkrun.org.uk/portsmouthlakeside/

Meanwhile at Havant parkrun, James Baker led the way on with a time of 16.29.

Christine Riddington finished first lady in 23.02 with Andrea Kerage second in 23.10.

Volunteers supported 246 people who finished the 5k at Staunton Country Park.

Lisa Taylor completed her 50th parkrun on Saturday and Karl Durham also achieved this milestone.

On Saturday at Queen Elizabeth parkrun 70 people braved the wet and mud.

Well done to Sarah Wade and Chris Golya who both joined the century club as they have now done 100 parkruns.

QE also had four new personal bests and 15 first timers visited.

Benjamin Tyas finished first on Saturday with Paddy Haynes second.

Sarah Hall was the first lady to finish with Sarah Tyas second and Emma Burrows, who got a new personal best, in third.