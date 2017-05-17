Search

Lee enjoy record attendance for parkrun century

Lee-on-the-Solent celebrated in style. Picture: Neil Marshall

Rob Arkell moves clear of Lewis Banner in the Gosport 5k Series opening race. Picture: David Brawn

Arkell makes fast start to Gosport 5k Series

It was an amazing event at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

A new record number of 587 people completed the 5k.

Cakes were donated to mark the 100th edition of the hugely-successful parkrun at Marine Parade East.

There was also a cheque presentation from Gosport Road Runners who did a volunteer takeover which again proved very well received.

They provided pacers to help people who were going for personal bests, or just trying to run the course in a particular time.

Rob Greenwood finished first with a time of 17min 33sec.

Gosport’s Nikki Moxham was first lady to complete the 5k as she recorded a time of 19.36.

Second lady Sarah Ruby Rennison continued her excellent form with a new personal best of 21.05.

There was also a new fastest time at Lee for Hedge End’s Anna Smith-James who finished in 21.15.

Anna Clodfelter enjoyed her run at Lee.

She said: ‘It was such a wonderful atmosphere. I was proud to run at my beloved Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun in my brand new Gosport Road Runners colours for the first time.

‘Well done and thank you GRR and the Lee core volunteer team.’

