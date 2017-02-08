Lord Mayor enjoys run out at superb 100th Eastney event

After a spectacular second birthday celebration a week ago, Eastney junior parkrun held another party on Sunday.

This was to mark their 100th run.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller and his sister, Lady Mayoress Leza Tremorin joined volunteer Pete Birch for a loop of the Eastney junior parkrun course to celebrate the 100th edition of the event at Bransbury Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller and Lady Mayoress, Leza Tremorin, attended the event to say thanks and congratulations to the volunteers and children who make the events possible.

The Lord Mayor read out some inspiring statistics before the regular run briefing.

Afterwards Cllr Fuller and the Lady Mayoress joined in with tail walker Pete Birch for a loop of the course, dishing out high fives to the children as they ran by.

Eastney co-event director Daniel Del Piccolo said: ‘It really was a morning of good fun and we’d like to say a big thanks to the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress for joining us.

‘Some of the stats we have so far include 6,274 runs by 839 unique runners, since we started the event, and 163 unique volunteers, who have taken on 1,435 roles.

‘Those are some figures that we are so proud of.

‘The Lord Mayor also congratulated all of the children and all of our volunteers.

‘He said it’s an extremely good thing for everyone to be doing in our great city.

‘In my briefing I also made a big point of again thanking all of our regular volunteers and especially a big shout out of thanks to our core team of run directors, who work so hard in the background each week ensuring everything runs to plan.

‘That also includes members of our team who have since moved on over the past couple of years.

‘As a runner myself I am very passionate about the freedom running has given me, and how it has opened doors to a whole new network of great people over the years.

‘I think to volunteer a bit of time each week to demonstrate that opportunity to the younger generation is very worthwhile, and parkrun is the perfect organisation that allows that to happen.

‘We really look forward to welcoming new children to our weekly event over the coming year to come and share in the fun at Eastney junior parkrun.’

Isabelle Brydon finished the 2k course in first place on Sunday with a time of 7min 54sec. Jensen Howard was second in 8.23. Both runners got new personal bests.

For more information about Eastney junior parkrun see the website parkrun.org.uk/eastney-juniors/