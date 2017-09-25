Milkshake! presenters to join kids at Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run

Presenters from Channel 5’s Milkshake! will set thousands of youngsters on their way at the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run this year.

Milkshake! presenters Kemi Majeks and Nathan Connor will fire the starting gun that sets off fun runners, budding athletes and school friends for the biggest children’s running event in the south which takes place in Portsmouth on Saturday 21 October.

Kemi and Nathan are in the south region to support the Milkshake! Live nationwide theatre tour, which visits Aldershot on the Saturday 21 October and Bournemouth on Sunday 2 October.

Kemi Majeks said: “The Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run are fantastic

events and we are so pleased to be involved.

“We are both looking forward to meeting the families taking part and hopefully we will see a few of the young runners on the Milkshake! tour as well.”

To celebrate the presenters visiting the biggest children’s running event in the south, this year the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run will have a Milkshake! themed fancy dress competition, with on-the- spot prizes offered to the best costumes.

Children are encouraged to dress as their favourite characters from Milkshake! shows including Bob the Builder, Peppa Pig, Noddy, Toyland Detective, Fireman Sam, Thomas and Friends, PAW Patrol and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom.

The presenters will hand out on-the-spot prizes to those with the wackiest and most wonderful outfits after officially starting the popular running event.

Every year 2,500 runners warm up the streets of Southsea at the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run.

Mini runners aged 3-8 and Junior runners 9-15 take on a 1.5k course and a 2.5k course respectively and every finisher receives their own running T-shirt, finisher’s bag and that all-important medal.

The kids’ run is part of a festival of sport that takes place in Portsmouth across the weekend of 21-22 October, culminating in the world’s leading 10-mile running event, the Simplyhealth Great South Run.

To find out more about Milkshake! Live and the tour, visit Milkshake! Live

To enter the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run, visit {http://www.greatrun.org/|Mini Great South Run