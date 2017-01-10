Mixed emotions for Teuten after Hampshire title glory

ALEX TEUTEN achieved his first objective of 2017 and admitted it was mixed emotions after his departure from City of Portsmouth.

The talented 25-year-old was wearing the Southampton club vest as he ended his 13-year wait for county glory after last winning when he was 12.

Katie Carew-Robinson. Picture: Paul Smith

He stormed to victory at Fairthorne Manor on Saturday, dismantling the field of talented Hampshire athletes who were left trailing behind.

Teuten finished the 11,750m course in a time of 37min 34sec, with conditions fairly good.

The nearest athlete to him was Jamie Knapp, also of Southampton, who took second place in 38.26.

However, despite taking individual and team gold Teuten admitted it was still strange to no longer be competing in City of Portsmouth colours after 16 years with the club.

He said: ‘The feeling was a bit mixed for me, it was strange.

‘This was my first race in a Southampton vest and they have really welcomed me.

‘We had the winning team and it was nice to be a part of that.

‘It’s definitely mixed feelings. It was quite a nice occasion and it meant a lot because I haven’t won counties for 13 years.

‘This was one of the objectives I had for the year and now the first one is ticked off.

‘I had a nice chat with the Portsmouth athletes as well and they had a good team performance.’

Teuten heads to Bermuda this week to compete on Saturday for England in the 10k and then on Sunday in the half marathon.

Established Great Britain internationals Scott Overall and Gemma Steel are also in the team.

Teuten added: ‘It’s exciting, I’m hoping to run a fast time for the 10k and then beat my half marathon time of 68 minutes from 2014 in Gosport.’

Thomas MacSwayne led Portsmouth’s senior men’s team on Saturday as he finished 13th in 41.27.

Thomas Walker (18th), Zack Lahlal (21st), Damon Howard (48th), Adam O’Hara (55th) and Shaun Newton (62nd) ensured a good fifth place finish overall for the Portsmouth club.

Meanwhile in the senior and veteran women’s race Havant’s Rhiannon Dunlop finished in ninth place overall and was seventh senior.

She completed the 7,950m course in a time of 30.12.

The race was won by Aldershot, Farnham & District athlete Louise Small in 27.00.

City of Portsmouth’s first finisher was new recruit Emma Jolley in 19th and she was third in the w35 age category (31.40).

Good performances from Nikki Roebuck, Penny Forse, Lara Evans and Sally McGrath ensured Stubbington Green Runners finished third veteran women’s team.

City of Portsmouth were fourth with Jolley seventh vet, joined by Joanne Kitching (26th), Katie Carew-Robinson (28th) and Helen Lockyer (34th) as the team scorers.