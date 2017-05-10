Momentum for Wheeler at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

Andy Wheeler, who is a member of Portsmouth Triathletes, finished first at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun on Saturday with an excellent new personal best of 17min 44sec.

Martin Andrews was second in 18.53.

In total 235 people finished the 5k on Saturday at Lakeside North Harbour.

Naouele McHugh finished first lady with Havant junior runner Harriet Burr second and Jo Payze in third place.

Among the runners to get personal bests were Eddie Burr, Emma Newell (Portsmouth Joggers), Alex Millham, Archie Harris, Lisa Duke (all Baffins Fitclub), Lee Collier-Williams (Denmead Striders) and Margaret Nottage (Victory)..

The parkrun takes place at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN and is on every Saturday at 9am.

Meanwhile, it was another big turnout at Southsea parkrun with 468 finishers on Saturday.

Alan Davidson, of Ranelagh Harriers, joined the 250 club as he completed the 5k with a time of 23.16.

Junior runner Freddie Marshman and Carol Tolfrey both completed their 100th event.

Southsea parkrun regular Katherine Newell thanked run director Susie Tebbutt and the team of volunteers for another great morning run.

She said: ‘As always thanks to run director Susie and the rest of the volunteers who always do a great job.

‘Well done Carol on completing your 100th parkrun, you looked fabulous.’

Caroline Eckworth finished her 50th parkrun on Saturday.

Fran Marshman, of Portsmouth Triathletes, set a new personal best on Saturday with a good run along with Portsmouth Joggers’ trio Frances Gallagher, Colin Henderson and Michele Paul who did well.

Maxine Bailey and Catherine Brooks, of Baffins Fitclub, both ran their fastest times so far at Southsea.

Damon Howard recorded a new personal best of 17.58 to finish fourth.