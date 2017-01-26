Moore joy for title-winners Saffron and Lachlan

LACHLAN WELLINGTON and Saffron Moore continued their title-winning form in the Hampshire Schools’ Cross-Country Championships.

The duo both completed the double after winning the Hampshire Championships earlier this year.

Saffron Moore. Picture: Paul Smith

Saturday was another good day of success with lots of athletes from the club impressing at Southampton Sports Centre.

Wellington was dominant from the start of the intermediate boys’ race.

He won with a time of 12min 02sec.

Southampton’s Zak Mahamed was a distant second (12.19).

City’s Jacob O’Hara ran superbly again to take third place (12.23).

And Steven Cross finished seventh in 12.59.

Callum Crook, who is a bottom year in the age group, took 12th place with a superb run to finish in 13.20.

Moore finished first out of 86 runners in the junior girls’ race with a time of 7.33, with her City of Portsmouth club-mate Nicole Ainsworth second (7.51).

Isabelle Brydon finished 10th in 8.26 and Holly Wilkinson took 16th in 8.38.

Ellie Farrow led a brilliant performance from the Portsmouth athletes in the intermediate girls’ race.

She finished strongly to take second place with a time of 9.46.

Anya Pigden was ninth (10.24), Matilda Atkins finished 10th (10.30), and Bo Sansom was 11th (10.35).

Eleanor Purdue finished 14th (10.43) with Mia Billins 15th (10.46).

Toby Roe finished in sixth place in the senior boys’ race with a time of 14.01.

Aldershot, Farnham & District runner Maisie Grice, from Fareham, took second place in the senior girls’ race (9.58).

Libby Hedley finished in seventh place (10.38).

City of Portsmouth coach Vince Stamp was fairly pleased with his group who have been in hard training.

He said: ‘The results were good on Saturday but the races are sprints really. They are short.

‘I always expect more but I was quite pleased.

‘I’m a hard taskmaster, there’s been no let-up and that’s what makes winners hopefully.

‘Lachlan dominated from the start and kept applying the pressure.

Zak was well beaten in his own back yard.

‘In the end Jacob nearly got Zak.’

Stamp will have eased training slightly for his group this week because it is the South of England Cross-Country Championships at Parliament Hill on Saturday.