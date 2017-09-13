Nice double for Joggers with superb best times

Have your say

There were 59 recorded new personal bests as 246 people ran, jogged and walked the course, including 29 first timers at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

This was event number 72 and representatives of 23 different clubs took part, made possible by 32 volunteers.

Both the first and second female finishers are members of Portsmouth Joggers.

Samantha Blackledge was first female and 19th overall in a new personal best 21.48, with Emma Brewin next, also in a Lakeside course personal best of 21.50.

Amanda Smith was third in 24.13 as she also ran well and set her fastest time at Lakeside on her third appearance at the parkrun.

Alex Newton was first over the line in 18min 40sec.

Charlie Benson, of Chichester Runners, was second over the line in 19.19.

Phil Guest, of Portsmouth Joggers, was third over the line in 19.32 and he had the highest age-grade score of the week with 82.08 per cent for his time.

Southsea parkrun

On Saturday 340 people ran, jogged and walked the course, with 51 first timers and 44 new personal bests.

Representatives of 30 different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by 18 volunteers.

David Hall, of Corstorphine, was first over the line in 17min 19sec.

Craig Winter took third place in 18.18.

Emma Jolley, of Baffins Fitclub, finished in seventh overall with a good time of 18.53.

It was the 93rd time she has finished in first position in 128 appearances at Southsea parkrun.

Bethan Everson, of Fenland, was second in 20.34, just ahead of City of Portsmouth runner Emma Williams in third place (21.05).

The parkrun events all take place every Saturday (9am).

For more details about Southsea parkrun see the website parkrun.org.uk/southsea/