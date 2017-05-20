Night of the 10,000m PBs is big opportunity for Teuten

ALEX TEUTEN will bid to move closer to his World Student Games target when lines up in the prestigious Highgate Harriers’ Night of the 10,000m PBs event tonight.

The athlete, who is from Portsmouth, started his summer season in good fettle.

He will be in the A race at the Parliament Hill track (8.15pm).

Star names like Great Britain internationals Andy Vernon, from Fareham, Ross Millington and Dewi Griffiths are all set to start with the race doubling up as the World Championship trials.

Teuten, 25, has his sights on going to the student games and knows he needs a big personal best to make it happen.

‘The target for the start of the track season has been to qualify for the World Student Games,’ he said.

‘Highgate is my best opportunity to achieve the time, as the 29min 15sec standard is considered slightly easier to obtain than the 13.45 5k qualifying standard.

‘The World Student Games would be huge for me and has been the focus of the recent months of training.

‘As expected, British Athletics have set incredibly challenging qualifying standards, such that were I to achieve them I would rank highly in the event, which is in Taipei in August.’

The event is free for spectators, making for a carnival atmosphere and the women’s A race is on at 9pm with the likes of Jo Pavey and .

Ahead of the popular 10,000m event, Teuten secured a silver medal in the steeplechase at the at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

Then he ran a personal best of 14min 04sec for 5k at the BMC grand prix.

He added: ‘BUCS showed me I have progressed on the track since last year and that was confirmed by finishing second at the BMC GP.’