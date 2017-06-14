O’Hara passes Hayling test with flying colours

Talented City of Portsmouth athlete Jacob O’Hara showed his class in the Hayling Billy 5 race.

His impressive time of 26min 52sec saw him finish first overall but as a junior he had to be content with the prize for the 15-to-17-year age group.

It’s been a busy time for O’Hara, who is finishing his exams and also working towards his big targets on the track.

He led home a good field for the five-mile race hosted by Havant-based club Victory.

Denmead’s Julian Manning was first senior male as he clocked 27.30 with Matthew Cheyney next in 28.47.

Lucy Mapp took the prize for first lady in 32.30, just 10 seconds ahead of Karen Andrews (32.40).

Race organiser John Gallagher was delighted with the event.

He said: ‘It was a very successful evening.’