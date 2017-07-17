Olivia Breen crowned long jump world champion

Olivia Breen has been crowned champion in the T38 long jump, after winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in London today.

The City of Portsmouth athlete jumped three times past her previous personal best of 4.70m throughout the six-round competition.

Olivia Breen celebrates in London. Picture: PA

Her best effort was in the fourth at 4.81m, beating Erin Cleaver of Australia (4.61m) and Anna Trener-Wierciak of Poland (4.60m) who finished second and third respectively.

This result was her first individual major global title and continues her outstanding progress in the sport.

She said: ‘I am absolutely over the moon, I just can’t believe it. I knew I had it there, it’s taken me so long, and it’s a dream come true.

‘I’ve moved up to Loughborough to train and obviously leaving was a big thing but I wanted to do it and Aston (her coach’s) support has been the best thing.

‘I’ve become a lot stronger as a person and more determined, it’s been an amazing move.’

A new training partner in Stef Reid, who has also won long jump gold in the T44 discipline at these championships, has been a huge help.

Breen added: ‘She’s been amazing and is always there for me, I’ve never trained with a Paralympian before so it has been a great move.’

The victory has helped Great Britain continue their dominance of the competition in London.

Her success was the ninth gold and 16th medal for the team.

Breen will also be competing in the T38 100m on Saturday.

While she was earning her gold medal, City of Portsmouth chairman Andrew Vincent was flying to the Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas where club athletes Serena Vincent and Gaia Osborne will be competing for England.

The great success of Breen on the world stage certainly serves as fantastic inspiration to all at the club and the chairman was delighted to get the news of her gold medal

He said: ‘I am so pleased for Olivia and proud she is a City of Portsmouth member.

‘She is a wonderful athlete and deserves her success.’