Olivia Breen out of Rio relay

Olivia Breen will not run in the T35-38 4x100m relay at the Paralympics in Rio tonight.

The former City of Portsmouth athlete was set to contest the event having finished seventh in the T38 100m final and placed 12th in the T38 long jump.

However, the 20-year-old revealed on Twitter shortly after 7pm that she would not be competing.

Breen tweeted: ‘Just to let you all know I won’t be doing the relay I am absolutely gutted but that’s sport! Thank you everyone for all your support!’

Breen’s team-mates will be running at 11.30pm tonight. Coverage is on Channel 4.