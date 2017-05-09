On your marks for Gosport 5k Series

The first race in the popular Gosport 5k Summer Series takes place tonight.

Entries are taken on the night but must be received before 7pm.

There is a 1k race for kids first at 7.15pm and then the 5k starts at 7.30pm at Stokes Bay Road, PO12 2QT.

Organiser Nick Carter is looking forward to race one.

He said: ‘All is looking good for some great racing and the weather looks good.

‘The Bayside Cabin is open for refreshments and the event is chip timed.’

Carter also set down a challenge for the faster runners on the night.

He added: ‘It’s only 15min 35sec to beat for the record held by Danny O’Boyle of the RAF!

‘The ladies’ record is held by Jen Elkins at 17.52.’

The series is managed by Nice Work on behalf of Absolute Running in Gosport.

It is a popular community event with lots of support and great marshals.

Race two of five takes place on Tuesday, June 13.