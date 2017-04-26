Opening night for the Lakeside 5k Series

THE Lakeside 5k Series returns tonight with runners from across the south set to do battle (7.15pm).

Last summer saw City of Portsmouth youngster Lachlan Wellington, 15, gain a memorable series success.

He beat all the senior athletes with his impressive times to take the overall prize.

This year there will be a slightly changed course for the race at Lakeside North Harbour.

Wellington may start tonight but he is probably not going to be defending his overall title this summer.

It’s unlikely he’ll do three of the five races.

His coach Vince Stamp revealed the talented England international has other targets, including the Commonwealth Youth Games if he can achieve the A-standard qualifying time for 3,000m.

‘Lachlan may do the first one but if he does it’s just for fun,’ said the City of Portsmouth endurance coach.

‘It’s not a priority race for him this summer, even though he is the defending champion and his 5k times stand up well on the all-time list for his age group.

‘I’m looking for him to do some 800m races and 1,500m.

‘His main target is the Commonwealth Youth Games at the end of July.

‘To do that he needs to hit the A standard and England are only taking 25 athletes across all the disciplines. The 3,000m A standard is 8min 27sec.’

Registration has also been switched to the main reception at Lakeside from Hilsea Lido where it was previously.

With the new course both the start and finish will be close to registration.

Ellie Monks, of Southampton, was first senior lady in the 2016 summer series.

Jen Elkins finished second and City of Portsmouth’s Emma Montiel was third.

Event director is Peter Newton and the race series is hosted by City and Havant.

The second race takes place on Wednesday, May 24, then the third is on Wednesday, June 28, the fourth is on Wednesday, July 26 and the series finishes on Wednesday, August 30.

Individual series prizes are awarded based on three races of the five.

For more details see portsmouthathletic.co.uk.