Paralympics: Heartbreak for Breen as Team GB sprint to silver

Olivia Breen was ‘absolutely gutted’ to miss out on her Rio finale.

The former City of Portsmouth athlete looked on as Kadeena Cox, Maria Lyle, Alton’s Georgie Hermitage and Sophie Hahn took silver in the T35-38 4x100m relay at the Paralympics last night.

Olivia Breen. Picture: onEdition Media

Despite breaking their own world record, the quartet were beaten by favourites China.

Breen was expected to be part of the relay team.

After finishing seventh in the T38 100m final and 12th in the T38 long jump, it was the 20-year-old’s last chance to grab a medal at the Games in Brazil.

However, she revealed on Twitter just hours before the race she would not be in the Team GB line-up.

Breen tweeted: ‘Just to let you all know I won’t be doing the relay. I am absolutely gutted but that’s sport!

‘Thank you everyone for all your support!’