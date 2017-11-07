Party time at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun

Have your say

The wet weather didn’t deter 346 people from running or walking Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday.

There were 46 first timers and there were 34 new personal bests recorded as well.

Some of the Lee parkrun volunteers: Kaarina May, Chris and Helen Horsecroft. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171555-02)

Laura MacGregor had an excellent run as she finished second lady and recorded a time of 19min 05sec.

The parkrun was part of her pre-wedding party with a big group of her friends also enjoying the 5k at Lee.

Rob Greenwood finished first on Saturday and Nikki Moxham was the first lady.

Gosport Road Runners are always well represented and Lara Dent achieved a new personal best time for the course with an excellent run in the rain on Saturday.

Fareham’s Emma Watson also recorded a personal best for Lee parkrun.

Fleur Spencer, of Bayside Tri, finished her first Lee parkrun on Saturday.

After the run Mark Jakins thanked all the volunteers for their support and encouragement.

He said: ‘Thank you to the organisers and marshals.

‘A huge effort to get out of bed and stand in the rain just so that we can have some fun.’

Amanda May made her parkrun comeback on Saturday and she had a good time despite the challenging weather conditions.

She tweeted: ‘Thanks to all the volunteers, your encouragement got me through my first parkrun for seven months.

Less wind and rain next time would be good.’

The next takeover for Lee-on-the-Solent will be on November 25 when Bayside Triathlon Club will be taking over the volunteering roles.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am along the promenade from Marine Parade East.