The Portchester Ladies Day 5 took place on Sunday with both 5k and five mile races starting and finishing on Castle Street Recreation Ground.

Portchester Ladies Day. Sam Tiley, Tilli Brown, Lucy Walker, Gemma Rees, Debbie Palmer. Picture: Keith Woodland

The event was held to raise funds for the UK charity Breast Cancer Care. Organiser Jeff Clark was pleased with how it went and the amount of money raised.

He said: ‘It was a huge success and a lot of fun with just shy of £1,000 raised for Breast Cancer Care.’

Marie Droniou-Bordry was the first to finish in the 5-mile event.

Sam Tiley, Tilli Brown, Lucy Walker, Gemma Rees and Debbie Palmer all took part in the event along with many runners in fancy dress.

Vicky Hayes with her mum Ailenn Clarke enjoyed the event hosted by Rural Running.

Nicola Ayriss finished second in the 5k. Her sister Victoria Ayriss finished first.

Sam Donigan and Hayley Shawley finished the event together.

Robyn Griffin completed the 5k in fancy dress.

Meanwhile, Steph Suter stopped for a selfie with Simon Hart, Nick Siddal, Shaun Munce and Andy Eart from Portchester Fire Station who had popped down to support the ladies in their run.