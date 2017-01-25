Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun - Ainsley achieves target

Ainsley Rood continued his fast improvement with another fast run at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

He’s been in superb form for Portsmouth Joggers in the Hampshire Road Race League this season, smashing his personal bests in every event.

And he set several targets at the start of the year, including the going inside 19 minutes for 5k.

That was achieved at Lakeside North Harbour on Saturday, with Rood setting a personal best time of 18min 55sec, running with his dog Enzo.

Stubbington Green’s Rob Arkell led the way with his time of 17.12.

Kate Richards finished first lady and 193 people completed the 5k.

Hamish Roper, of Dundee Road Runners, finished third on Saturday with a new personal best of 18.15.

Hannah, Evie and Izabelle Cassap were among the runners on Saturday.

They all had a great time, enjoying their first trip to Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Hannah said: ‘We all loved it there and everyone was very welcoming as they always are at parkrun.

‘We haven’t done parkrun in so long, so had forgotten how much we enjoy it!’