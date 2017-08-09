Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun is starting point for challenges

Have your say

Latest round-up from the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

It was a lovely sunny morning as 196 people completed the 67th Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Julie Allan and Alex Millham complete the parkrun on Saturday. Picture: David Johns

This included 27 first timers and 38 people recorded new personal bests.

Many were taking part in the parkrun as part of their challenges on a busy weekend of running, taking on various combinations of events including the parkrun, the Gravel Hill 5 race and the Midnight Marathon, then on Sunday the Great Run Local, which takes place in Hilsea, and the Harting 10.

Julian Manning stormed ahead to finish in first place at Lakeside North Harbour on Saturday with a time of 16min 37sec.

His Denmead Striders club-mate Gary Armstrong was second with 18.10.

The first lady to finish the 5k course was Jessica Thomson.

Second was Julie Allan, of Baffins Fitclub, and third was City of Portsmouth athlete Rachel Muckelt.

Ian Jones, of Denmead, George Garratt, of Portsmouth Joggers, and City’s Katie Carew-Robinson all completed their 50th parkruns.

The 20 volunteers ensured the event was a big success.