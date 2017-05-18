Ross: Support from Portsmouth Joggers means a great deal

PORTSMOUTH JOGGERS have provided another boost for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

For the second year in succession the club nominated the charity to benefit from the proceeds of their 10k Chilly Hilly race hosted at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Race director Kiernan Easton, of Portsmouth Joggers, presented Max Ross, 12, with a cheque for £1,000 at the club’s annual general meeting.

Charity chairwoman Rachael Ross said: ‘As a self-funding charity, donations from organisations like the Portsmouth Joggers mean a great deal to us.

‘We are very grateful for the Portsmouth Joggers’ continued support, and all funds donated will be used to provide specialist services for our children which they wouldn’t otherwise receive.’

Max is a keen runner and has taken part in the Great South Junior Run for the past six years. He is a member of the South East Hants Special Olympics Team, and has collected many gold, silver and bronze medals.

He also regularly attends the Eastney junior parkrun event held on Sunday mornings at Bransbury Park.

Portsmouth DSA provides support and specialist educational services for children with Down syndrome across southern Hampshire.

They also provide a school advisory service supporting the successful inclusion of children in 60 schools across the region.

Each year they enter a team for the Great South Run and last year had more than 220 runners with £55,000 raised in sponsorship.