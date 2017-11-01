Run Verity club welcome newcomers at Fareham parkrun

Have your say

The Run Verity club held their graduation day at Fareham parkrun on Saturday for their new runners.

There was a big turnout of 45 runners from the friendly Whiteley-based community club to support and cheer the newcomers.

Tourists Graham Filmer, Eve Filmer and Paul Miller were among the 254 people who completed the 5k.

Volunteer John Fairhurst gave the first timers briefing for people who are new to parkrun and then promptly ran a personal best for the course as well.

Fareham welcomed 25 new first timers, while 50 new personal bests were set.

The amazing Robert Spencer ran his 369th parkrun and his time of 29.03 was the same as the time he set on his very first parkrun at Eastleigh back on May 8, 2010.

Once the run was over The Cams Mill pub was buzzing with the usual post parkrun banter and euphoria.

Stubbington’s Rob Arkle finished first on Saturday with Chichester’s Charlie Benson in second place.

Ela Stachow finished first female in a new personal best of 21.09.

Julie Roberts was second and also got a new best for her at Fareham of 23.07.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun

City of Portsmouth runner Adam Kimber finished on Saturday with a time of 18.32 – just four seconds outside his personal best for the course at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Emily Hutchinson finished first lady with a fast time of 20.23.

It was event number 237 and 132 people completed the 5k.

Havant parkrun

City of Portsmouth’s John Brimecome finished first on Saturday as he completed the course in 18.37.

Chichester’s Alice Cox-Rusbridge ran the 5k in 20.56 and was the first female finisher.

This was the 283rd Havant parkrun event at Staunton Country Park and 294 people completed the 5k.