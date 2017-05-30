Runners conquer Portchester Castle challenge

MIKE NEWNHAM and Sophie Reynolds took the honours in the Portchester Castle 10k race.

It was an exciting battle at the front of the event hosted by Jeff Clark.

Max Smeeth, of Portsmouth Joggers, was in contention all the way to the finish.

But it was a time of 40min 49sec that gave Newnham the victory.

Reynolds, who also runs for Portsmouth Joggers, finished in 47.07 to take the prize for first lady.

In glorious weather conditions, 200 runners representing clubs from as far afield as Marlborough and Reading, as well as from all the local running clubs, lined up for the start.

For the first time this year, there was a 5k race, run at the same time.

First home in the 5k in a time of 23.37 was Abi Parnell, followed by Katja Reipert in a time of 27.19.

First man across the line in the 5k was local man Joe Ellerker, who came home in a time of 29.58.

The mixed terrain course for both races had something for everyone, including a little bit of fence hopping.

It took the runners around the castle walls, along the sea wall, took in Kenwood Road, Wicor Path and Castle Street and included Castle Street Recreation Ground.

Last Wednesday 40 runners from across the region descended on Portchester Castle for race one of the new Summer 5k series.

Michael Rix, of Fittleworth Flyers completed the course in a very respectable time of 17.53.

Harriett Burr, from Havant AC finished in 21.08, with Sophie Reynolds second in 21.37.

The second race in the five-race series takes place on June 7 (7pm).

Email entries@ruralrunningevents.com for more details.