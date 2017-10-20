Saturday’s Great South Run events cancelled

ORGANISERS have cancelled tomorrow’s events for the Great South Run as strong winds look set to batter the coast, affected thousands of runners.

The events called off are the 5k, the Junior and the Mini Great South Run, which were set to feature about 3,000 people.

The latest Saturday forecast in Portsmouth and Southsea received at 5.30pm tonight predicted strong winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph and heavy rain.

Bosses of the annual spectacle have also cancelled the wheelchair race tomorrow.

But have confirmed Sunday’s event – which will attract more than 20,000 people – is still going ahead as planned,

David Hart, communications director for the event, said: ‘We understand this will be disappointing news to the 3,000 adults and children who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.

‘We thank everyone who will be affected by the cancellation for their understanding.’

Organisers are in the process of contacting all entrants by email and text message with further information.

Entrants can find the most up-to-date information available on the Simplyhealth Great South Run website: Greatrun.org/South